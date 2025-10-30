Glamour hosts Women of the Year awards amid trans cover row

Glamour UK’s Women of the Year awards has been embroiled in a row after the magazine featured trans models on its front cover.

The cover displayed nine trans women wearing “Protect The Dolls” t-shirts, a slogan commonly used in support of trans rights, which sparked backlash online and criticism from Harry Potter author, JK Rowling.

In a post shared on X, Rowling said: “I grew up in an era when mainstream women’s magazines told girls they needed to be thinner and prettier. Now mainstream women’s magazines tell girls that men are better women than they are.”

But the magazine said the decision to feature trans women comes as “trans rights face increasing threat in the UK” adding that it wanted to honour “nine of the community’s most ground-breaking voices at this year’s Women of the Year Awards.

“From fashion and music to charity and activism work, these trailblazers work tirelessly to empower, uplift and celebrate trans voices.”

Models Munroe Bergdorf, Ceval Omar, Taira and Munya, actor Bel Priestley, Not A Phase’s Maxine Heron and Dani St James, DJ Mya Mehmi, and writer Shon Fayemodel appear on the cover.

The award ceremony in London on Thursday saw a number of stars arrive on the red carpet, including actress Rachel Zegler and singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock arriving at Glamour Women of the Year, at 180 Studios in London (Ian West/PA)

Presenter Vick Hope also attended in a pink strapless satin dress, along and activist Charlie Craggs, who wore an oversized white t-shirt that said “Reform will never be Glamour”.

Top Boy actress Saffron Hocking also attended the ceremony along with models Adwoa Aboah, Leomi Anderson and Lottie Moss, who wore a black corset-style maxi dress.

Rachel Zegler arriving at Glamour Women of the Year (Ian West/PA)

Singer Mimi Webb wore a red deep V-neck dress, while The Summer I Turned Pretty actress Corinna Brown also posed on the carpet in a black sparkly gown.

The Sugababes’ Mutya Buena, Siobhan Donaghy and Keisha Buchanan also appeared at the ceremony along with The Saturdays star Frankie Bridge, who wore a lime green dress.