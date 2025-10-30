Celebrity Traitors star Cat Burns to sing during Halloween week on Strictly

The Celebrity Traitors star Cat Burns will perform during Halloween week on Strictly Come Dancing.

The 25-year-old singer, known for her hit song Go and UK top 10 album, Early Twenties, will appear on the BBC One show on Sunday night ahead of a dance-off between two couples.

The Mercury Prize-nominated artist currently appears as a contestant on the celebrity version of The Traitors, a BBC One show that sees a group of traitors, of which Burns is one, meet up in private to “murder” the faithfuls, with the aim of trying to win a charity prize pot.

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 Halloween Week (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)

Her music will be accompanied with a performance by professional dancers Amy Dowden and Carlos Gu, who will receive an invitation to The Monsters’ Ball.

Photos of Sunday’s group dance show the Strictly glitter and sparkle replaced with fog and gothic gowns as the professionals appear as half skeletons, half humans.

Meanwhile, the celebrity couples will also undergo a spooky-themed transformation for their Saturday night routines, which will see actress Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe perform a Salsa to Horny by Hot ‘n’ Juicy and Mousse T while West End star Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin will dance a Viennese Waltz to I See Red by Everybody Loves An Outlaw.

Actress Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon will instead perform a Samba to Stay by Shakespears Sister, while model Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola will Tango to Lady Gaga’s Abracadabra.

Saturday will also see a Cha Cha by YouTuber George Clarke and Alexis Warr to Charli XCX’s Apple, along with an American Smooth by Olympian Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Karen Hauer to Mystical Magical by Benson Boone.

Former footballer Karen Carney and Carlos Gu will perform an Argentine Tango to Red Right Hand by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, while drag star La Voix and Aljaz Skorjanec will dance a Paso Doble to Beethoven’s 5th symphony.

Finally, former Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope and Katya James will dance a couple’s choice to Creep by Radiohead with reality TV star Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington dancing an American Smooth to Total Eclipse Of The Heart by Bonnie Tyler.

It comes after former Chelsea star Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink became the fourth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing with partner Lauren Oakley after losing the dance-off to Davies and Kumin.

Strictly Come Dancing will return on Saturday at 6:35pm and Sunday at 7:15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.