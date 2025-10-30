Celebrity Traitors finalists declared as two more contestants leave the game

The Celebrity Traitors finalists have been declared after two more faithfuls were forced to leave the castle following a shock murder and heated roundtable.

TV presenter Kate Garraway was banished from the BBC One reality gameshow on Thursday night after receiving the most votes from her fellow contestants.

It comes after comedian Alan Carr murdered actress Celia Imrie in plain sight after being tasked with making a toast and saying “Parting is such sweet sorrow”, followed by the victim’s name.

Kate Garraway, one of the contestants for BBC1’s The Celebrity Traitors. (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

Before revealing her true identity, Garraway said: “I’ve had a lot of years of being very serious, very sad, and you’ve all allowed me to play the most amazing game. But also you have allowed me to play and be silly and have fun.

“Every single one of you I’m going to take away a new idea and a start of a new kind of life. So thank you very much for all of that, thank you. Genuinely, I have and always have been totally myself, a faithful.”

Meanwhile contestants were shocked when Imrie did not turn up at breakfast with the actress saying she was killed off because she was “brave enough to get the one traitor out” – referring to presenter Jonathan Ross’ banishment the night before.

Imrie added: “Oh what a mean one. I love being here. It’s been gorgeous, and I’m devastated. I so wanted to stay until the end, but its a game.”

Following the banishment, the contestants were lured outside to a campfire where they met host Claudia Winkleman who declared comedian Carr, singer Cat Burns, former rugby player Joe Marler, comedian Nick Mohammed, and historian David Olusoga as the series finalists.

Celia Imrie, one of the contestants for BBC1’s The Celebrity Traitors. (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

The contestants were then asked to announce to one another that they are a faithful with Carr, who is a traitor alongside Burns, cutting the tension as he bursts out laughing, unable to keep a straight face when he tried to say that he was a faithful.

Thursday night’s episode was also the last where the banished player would announce whether they are a faithful or traitor before they leave the show with the five remaining contestants required to base their final decision on trust alone.

The highly anticipated series finale will air on BBC One next week on November 6.

The original UK version of the popular reality series, The Traitors, first aired in 2022 and has since picked up a Bafta TV Award for best reality and constructed factual programme, and best entertainment performance for host Winkleman.

The Celebrity Traitors continues on Wednesday at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.