Cat Burns said she ‘had to’ stab Jonathan Ross in the back on Celebrity Traitors

Singer Cat Burns has said she “had to” stab presenter Jonathan Ross in the back after voting him off Celebrity Traitors.

Burns, 25, appears on the hit BBC One spin-off series as one of the menacing Traitors who work together to “murder” the remaining “faithful” contestants with the aim of trying to make it to the end of the game to win a charity prize pot.

At the end of each day, the contestants sit at the roundtable to discuss who they will banish from the game, with Ross being voted out during Wednesday night’s episode after receiving six of the eight votes – including two from his fellow traitors Burns and comedian Alan Carr.

Cat Burns attending the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star party (Ian West/PA)

Speaking about the moment Burns voted for her fellow teammate, she told the One Show: “I had to do it. I had to do it.”

Burns said that her strategy was to go along with the Big Dog Theory, which was regularly debated at the roundtable and proposed Ross and former contestant Stephen Fry, as one of the leaders of the traitors or the faithfuls.

After Fry was voted off, and revealed that he was a faithful, Burns said that she had to stick with the theory and vote off Ross or it would look “dodgy”, adding that it “had to be done”.

Burns was also asked about whether she knows what happens in the series, with the finale airing on November 6, and claimed that she does not know how it ends.

This comes after the Mercury Prize-nominated singer announced that her upcoming tour for her new album, How To Be Human, had to be postponed.

The singer posted a statement on her Instagram story to share the “difficult decision” that the November tour was being pushed to April 2026.

Cat Burns attending the Abbey Road Studios Music Photography Awards (Ian West/PA)

She also thanked fans for their “patience, kindness and understanding”, adding that she does not take their “support for granted”.

She told the One Show: “I’ve got autism and ADHD, and it’s really important to me to make sure that my mental health is okay, because this job is very forward facing – having to meet lots of people and it’s very, very intense.

“So with everything going on, I wanted to make sure that I could put my all into the tour and make sure I could give myself enough time to recharge, reset before going on such a such a big tour.”

Burns will perform this Sunday on Strictly Come Dancing during Halloween Week.

The Celebrity Traitors continues on BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday at 9pm.