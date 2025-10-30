Alan Carr nearly reveals Celebrity Traitors identity after slip up

Comedian Alan Carr may have let his Celebrity Traitor identity slip after he burst out laughing while trying to tell his fellow contestants that he is a “faithful”.

Carr, 49, was declared one of the five finalists during Thursday night’s episode of the hit BBC One reality gameshow, alongside singer Cat Burns, former rugby player Joe Marler, comedian Nick Mohammed, and historian David Olusoga.

Following a roundtable that saw TV presenter Kate Garraway banished from the game, the remaining five contestants were lured outside to a firepit where they met host Claudia Winkleman.

Alan Carr attends the opening night of Titanique at Criterion Theatre, central London (Ian West/PA)

The players were declared the series finalists before they were asked to go around in a circle and say “I am a faithful”.

When it came to Carr’s turn, he barely managed to get the sentence out of his mouth and started to laugh when he tried to say the word “faithful”

He continued: “I am, I am a faithful. I just get nervous.”

Later on in the episode, Carr reunites with Burns in the turret and says: “We are doing so well. I’m just worried when Claudia said, can you tell everyone that you’re faithful? I burst out laughing.”

Burns reassured Carr that he “got away with it” because he is funny, however, others were less convinced.

Joe Maler, one of the contestants for BBC1’s The Celebrity Traitors (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

Reacting to the firepit moment, Marler said: “That is just another confirmation of what I’m thinking already about Alan. He can’t even look us in the eyes and say, I’m a faithful. If that’s not a red flag, I don’t know what is.

“My plan involves getting really close to Alan and Cat, so they keep me in the game, and then I can try and pull the rug from under their feet last minute. Sorry, traitors, I’m coming for you. I bid you adieu. I bid you adieu.”

Thursday’s episode also saw Carr “murder” actress Celia Imrie in plain sight after being tasked with making a toast and saying “Parting is such sweet sorrow”, followed by the victim’s name.

Imrie is the second faithful Carr murdered in plain sight after killing Never Tear Us Apart singer Paloma Faith earlier in the series by touching her face after rubbing his hands on a poisoned lily.

The Celebrity Traitors finale airs on BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday November 6.