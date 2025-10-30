Alan Carr murders second Celebrity Traitors contestant in plain sight

Comedian Alan Carr has murdered a second Celebrity Traitors contestant in plain sight.

Carr murdered actress Celia Imrie after being tasked with making a toast and saying “Parting is such sweet sorrow”, followed by the victim’s name.

The murder left contestants in shock at breakfast the following day when Imrie did not show up, with host Claudia Winkleman revealing to the contestants that the murder occurred in plain sight.

Celia Imrie, one of the contestants for BBC1’s The Celebrity Traitors. (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

As Imrie read a letter that announced she was killed off, she said: “Honestly, just because I was brave enough to get the one traitor out.

“Oh what a mean one. I love being here. It’s been gorgeous, and I’m devastated. I so wanted to stay ’til the end, but its a game.”

Earlier in the series, Carr murdered Never Tear Us Apart singer Paloma Faith in plain sight by touching her face after rubbing his hands on a poisoned lily.

It comes after the faithfuls caught their first traitor in the series on Wednesday night after banishing TV presenter Jonathan Ross following a heated roundtable discussion.

Wednesdays episode also saw the series’ first face-to-face “murder” with the traitors killing off comedian Lucy Beaumont.

Jonathan Ross, one of the contestants for BBC1’s The Celebrity Traitors. (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

Since the UK version began in 2022, millions of fans have watched The Traitors on the BBC and it has picked up a Bafta TV Award for best reality and constructed factual programme, and best entertainment performance for host Winkleman.

The Celebrity Traitors continues on Wednesday at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.