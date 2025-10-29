Tom Daley feels ‘fortunate’ to present new knitting show after diving retirement

Tom Daley has said he feels “so fortunate” to present new Channel 4 knitting show Game Of Wool following his retirement from diving.

The series, hosted by Daley, 31, and judged by Di Gilpin and Sheila Greenwell, sees 10 ambitious knitters take on a series of complex challenges as they compete to become the UK’s first TV knitting champion.

Tom Daley presents new Channel 4 series Game of Wool (Yui Mok/PA)

Celebrity Traitors star Daley, who knitted an Olympic-themed jumper during the Paris Games last year, said knitting is “a passion” of his and something he loves “so much”.

He told the PA news agency: “To be able to be in a room full of knitters and crocheters that are just as passionate about knitting and crochet as I am and to be able to do a whole TV show to find Britain’s best knitter was a dream come true.

“The hosting role for me is something that is pretty new, but something that I’ve always wanted to do, and this is my first time ever doing a solo presenting role where it was a show that there wasn’t anyone else co-presenting with me.

“So it was very nerve-wracking at the beginning, but also once I got in there and I met the contestants and the judges, everybody made me feel really at ease.”

Daley announced his retirement from diving following the Olympic Games in 2024, bowing out with three bronze medals, one silver medal and one gold.

“Since retiring from the Olympics and having a lot more spare time on my hands, this show has been something that has been such an important pivotal moment in the transition from athlete to… I don’t know what you would call me now, knitter, presenter? Whatever that may be,” he said.

Tom Daley is a ‘passionate’ knitter (Yui Mok/PA)

“And I just felt so fortunate to be able to be in the position to have something like that come up.

“I’m really excited for everyone to see the contestants of Game Of Wool and fall in love with them and learn from them as much as I did.”

The series is set in rural Scotland and each episode sees the knitters tackle two challenges – a group knit, where they work in teams, and an individual knit, testing their capabilities and skill level.

Game Of Wool starts on Sunday November 2 at 8pm on Channel 4.