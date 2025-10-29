Louis Tomlinson among artists performing at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson is to perform at this year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The 2025 race weekend will also see entertainment from US singer Kane Brown, electronic duo Vavo, US rapper Anderson Paak (as his alter-ego DJ Pee Wee), US DJ Steve Aoki and DJ and producer Kaskade.

Tomlinson, 33, has released two solo studio albums and recently announced that his third, How Did I Get Here? will come out in January 2026.

The singer, who rose to fame as a member of X Factor boyband One Direction, will take to the stage with an exclusive F1 Grid Gigs performance following the drivers’ parade.

F1 Grid Gigs is a “pre-race show” that “has been designed to capture and celebrate the thrill of the grid and give fans in the stands and at home a taste of adrenaline and exhilaration before we go racing”, according to Emily Prazer, chief executive of Las Vegas Grand Prix.

She added: “Las Vegas has always been a global stage for entertainment, and this year’s Grid line-up reflects that energy.

“From Kane Brown’s chart-topping country numbers and Louis Tomlinson’s pop hits to Steve Aoki’s electrifying sets and Kaskade’s legendary beats, fans will witness a soundtrack as exhilarating as the race itself.”

Also at the event, chef Gordon Ramsay will offer food trackside.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix, taking place between November 20-22, was established in 2023.

The 50-lap race takes place on a 3.8-mile circuit in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip.

Only select ticket-holders will have live views of the Grid performances.