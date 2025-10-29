Graham Norton announced as Edinburgh Festival Fringe ambassador

Graham Norton has said he is “delighted” to be the newest ambassador for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe – where he started his career as a comedian more than 30 years ago.

The television presenter, author and comedian takes on the role alongside previously announced ambassadors Brian Cox, Suzy Eddie Izzard and the Fringe Society’s honorary president, Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Norton’s connection with the Fringe dates back to 1991 when he was honing his craft as a stand-up, performing Mother Teresa Of Calcutta’s Grand Farewell Tour in the Pleasance Attic, a newly opened 60-seat venue at the Pleasance.

He went on to work in television, including appearing as priest Father Noel in Father Ted, while continuing to perform at the Fringe, where he was shortlisted for the Perrier Award in 1997.

His chat show The Graham Norton Show launched in 2007 on the BBC and has featured a host of stars including Taylor Swift, who recently gave her first TV interview to Norton on the day of the release of her latest album The Life Of A Showgirl.

Commenting on his appointment as Fringe ambassador, Norton said: “It’s hard to believe that my connection to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe dates back nearly 35 years.

“As an emerging comedian back in the early 90s, everyone in the industry knew that you had to make the journey to Edinburgh and its Fringe for the opportunities that you have to develop your craft with a live audience, but also to meet and network with the thousands from the industry that go there to look for talent.

“Through my chat show I meet and talk to those across the entertainment industry every week, and you’d be hard-pressed to find someone on the sofa that hasn’t been to the Fringe – either to perform or to watch shows at some point in the past.

“I’m delighted to be announced as an ambassador of the Edinburgh Fringe and look forward to visiting the festival next August.”

Norton returns to Edinburgh most summers to watch shows at the Fringe and support friends.

He is the author of several novels and hosts the podcast Wanging On with Maria McErlane.

Tony Lankester, chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: “Our ambassadors represent the critical role the Fringe plays in the lives of so many who got their start on the stages of Edinburgh and, today, are at the top of their game in the world of the arts.

“Welcoming Graham to the fold is a real pleasure – he is someone who exemplifies the joy and generosity of the Fringe spirit, unapologetically passionate about the arts and a huge advocate of the importance of the Fringe in his own career.

“As an ambassador he will be uniquely positioned to help inspire the next generation of artists, and we’re excited to be working with him on this mission.”

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe will run from August 7 to 31 next year.