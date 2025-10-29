First face-to-face ‘murder’ on the Celebrity Traitors leaves victim ‘shocked’

The first face-to-face “murder” on the Celebrity Traitors left comedian Lucy Beaumont shocked and feeling “betrayed”.

The traitors’ shortlist of potential victims had been teased last week when actor Nick Mohammed, Beaumont and broadcaster Kate Garraway were invited to meet host Claudia Winkleman at a giant chessboard in the dead of night.

She was selected by the traitors, comedian Alan Carr, TV presenter Jonathan Ross and singer Cat Burns, who usually get to kill in secret.

Seeing the green-cloaked killers for the first time, Beaumont said: “Oh, I hope you feel terrible about yourselves.”

She was then handed a note telling her she had been murdered, while Garraway and Mohammed were greeted by Winkleman who let them know they were safe.

Beaumont said later: “I’ve totally let my emotions cloud things and not wanting to believe that because I’ve built up a friendship with somebody that they’re not capable of doing it.

“There was an element of like real shock and feeling quite betrayed, and also like a relief.

Carr, 49, said: “Murdering face to face was so harsh, and so raw.

“I feel like the Grim Reaper.”

Some 19 players have been whittled down to eight so far through murders and banishments, with none of the three traitors yet being caught out by their fellow contestants.

Since the UK version began in 2022, millions of fans have watched The Traitors on the BBC and it has picked up a Bafta TV Award for best reality and constructed factual programme, and best entertainment performance for host Winkleman.

The Celebrity Traitors continues on Thursday at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.