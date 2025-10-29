Faithful catch out first traitor after ‘shocking’ face-to-face murder

The faithful finally caught the first traitor in the celebrity iteration of the programme when they banished Jonathon Ross after a heated roundtable discussion.

His fellow contestants looked horrified when TV presenter Ross teased them as he stood up to leave the Celebrity Traitors.

But they erupted into jubilant cheers when he finally revealed he was a traitor.

The 64-year-old said: “I’ve got no idea what everyone’s doing wrong? I cannot believe you’ve done it again. I cannot believe that I’m standing here for no good reason.

“So I don’t want to be rude, but you’re idiots.

“But I’m not judging because it’s fiendish. So I am not blaming the players. I’m blaming the game

“I am now, and I have been all through the game, completely faithful… to the traitors.”

Jonathan Ross (Cody Burridge/BBC)

Claudia Winkleman congratulated the players but revealed that tonight’s episode was the last where the banished player would announce whether they are a faithful or traitor before they leave the show.

Ross received six of the eight votes at the roundtable, including two from his fellow traitors, with the charge against him led by former rugby player Joe Marler.

Later, it was revealed that the two remaining traitors, comedian Alan Carr and singer Cat Burns, would have to conduct their next “murder” in plain sight.

One traitor would have to toast the player they want to murder while saying: “Parting is such sweet sorrow”, followed by the victim’s name.

Comedian Lucy Beaumont was “murdered” at the start of Wednesday’s episode of the BBC One reality gameshow in the first face-to-face killing.

On seeing the traitors, Beaumont, 42, said: “Oh my God. My God. Oh, I hope you feel terrible about yourselves.

Beaumont said after being murdered: “I’ve totally let my emotions cloud things and not wanting to believe that because I’ve built up a friendship with somebody that they’re not capable of doing it.

“There was an element of like real shock and feeling quite betrayed, and also like a relief.”

Carr, 49, said: “Murdering face to face was so harsh, and so raw.

“I feel like the Grim Reaper.”

The players were elated earlier in the show when they banked the full £10,000 up for grabs in the challenge.

Contestants paired up, with one half of each duo crossing a rickety bridge over a river with the other cheering them on.

They earned £500 for each checkpoint the passed on the bridge.

Some 19 players have been whittled down to seven so far through murders and banishments.

Since the UK version began in 2022, millions of fans have watched The Traitors on the BBC and it has picked up a Bafta TV Award for best reality and constructed factual programme, and best entertainment performance for host Winkleman.

The Celebrity Traitors continues on Thursday at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.