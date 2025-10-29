Dani Dyer-Bowen reveals she had early miscarriage before her son was born

Reality TV star Dani Dyer-Bowen has revealed she had a “very early miscarriage” before she gave birth to her son Santiago.

The Love Island winner, 29, who is the daughter of soap star Danny Dyer, realised she wanted a baby after a pregnancy “that didn’t work out”.

Dyer-Bowen was 24 when she gave birth to Santiago in 2021, who she shares with ex-partner Sammy Kimmence.

She also has twin daughters Summer and Star – born in 2023 – with her husband, Premier League footballer Jarrod Bowen.

Dyer-Bowen told the Great Company With Jamie Laing podcast: “Before I got pregnant with Santi, I got pregnant, and then that didn’t work out, but then I wanted a baby, because that didn’t work out. I was like, ‘Well, I want a baby, so this month I’m going to be not careful’.”

She added: “It was a miscarriage, but it was a very early miscarriage, but I think it just… when I got pregnant again, I mean, I don’t know how many scans I had.

“I was up there all the time. I was literally knocking at the door, like, ‘Can you check again? Can you check again?’ They’re like, ‘Dani, come on’. I had a portfolio of (scans of) Santi, honestly, he weren’t even born… I just thought I need to see him one more time.

“Pregnancy is so scary, so scary, because it is like you’re growing a baby, like it’s a miracle, in a sense, looking after them and making sure you’re doing the right things, and ‘don’t eat this, don’t eat that’. It was scary for me.”

Dyer-Bowen dated Kimmence before she appeared on Love Island and later rekindled their romance after her split from Jack Fincham.

She later split from Kimmence again, and he was jailed for three and a half years in 2021 for defrauding two pensioners out of more than £34,000.

She married England and West Ham footballer Bowen in May.