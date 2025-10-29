Comedian Lucy Beaumont reveals who she thinks will win the Celebrity Traitors

The first player to be “murdered” face-to-face on the Celebrity Traitors has said it was “thrilling”, as she revealed who she thinks will win the competition.

Comedian Lucy Beaumont gasped when she saw who the traitors were on Wednesday night’s episode of the hit BBC One show.

She was one of three fellow faithful who had been earmarked for murder by being invited to meet host Claudia Winkleman at a giant chessboard in the dead of night.

Beaumont, from Hull, was selected by the traitors – comedian Alan Carr, TV presenter Jonathan Ross and singer Cat Burns – who usually get to kill in secret.

Speaking on The Traitors: Uncloaked, Beaumont said: “God, it was such a shock. I mean, it was quite thrilling, but it was really eerie when they’ve got the cloaks.

“It’s those cloaks, yeah, when they took them off, because I think I saw Alan’s first and was so surprised, and then Jonathan, and then Cat, and I was so…I was, genuinely felt betrayed by Cat.”

Beaumont and Burns had confided in each other as trusted faithful earlier in the series.

The 42-year-old was a faithful on the show, which involves players attempting to win a charity prize by identifying a small group of secretly assigned traitors before they are banished from the game or “murdered”.

“We (Beaumont and Burns) were becoming really good friends, and I totally trusted her, yeah, when she said she wasn’t, because it was like, right, at least we’ve got each other,” she said.

“I still can’t believe it. It was so well played. I think she’ll win, because there’s always someone you’d incriminate before her.”

The Celebrity Traitors continues on Thursday at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.