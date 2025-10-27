Sydney Sweeney on Bond Girl rumours: ‘I would have more fun as James Bond’

Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney has responded to rumours she could be cast as a Bond Girl, saying: “I’d have more fun as James Bond.”

Speculation continues to grow around who will be cast in the next 007 film after Amazon MGM Studios announced it had gained creative control of the franchise earlier this year.

Asked if there is any truth to the Bond rumours, the 28-year-old told US publication Variety: “I can’t… I don’t know… To be honest, I don’t know all the Bond rumours, but I’ve always been a huge fan of the franchise, and I’m excited and curious to see what they do with it”.

Sydney Sweeney attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Doug Peters/PA)

Asked if she would be interested in playing a Bond Girl, she said: “Depends on the script. I think I’d have more fun as James Bond.”

Previous Bond Girls have included St Trinian’s star Gemma Arterton, Swiss actress Ursula Andress, French actress Eva Green, and Catwoman star Halle Berry.

There has also been speculation about the successor of Daniel Craig, who played the fictional British secret service agent for one final time in 2021’s No Time To Die.

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight will write the script for the next movie, with Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve posed to direct.

The film will be produced by Amy Pascal and David Heyman via Pascal Pictures and Heyday Films.

Sweeney, who was launched to a new level of fame playing Cassie in teen drama Euphoria, also spoke of the pressures of the film industry and said she was told to “fix” her face and get botox aged 16.

The US actress, who has starred in films including Anyone But You (2023) and Madame Webb (2024), said: “I have very strong eyebrow muscles, and I had someone tell me to fix my face or else I’m not going to make it. I should get Botox. I was 16!

“Or I’m in a casting and I’m reading my scene and the casting director is eating a bag of chips, and I’m like, ‘You’re not paying attention at all’.”

Discussing the prospect of cosmetic surgery, she said: “I’ve never gotten anything done. I’m absolutely terrified of needles. No tattoos. Nothing. I’m going to age gracefully.

“It’s really funny. I’ll see things online like ‘comparison pictures’. I’m like, ‘I’m 12 in that photo. Of course I’m going to look different. I have makeup on now and I’m 15 years older’.”

She added: “Being an actress, it’s a lot harder to stand in the room and demand your worth and for people to look at you and value you.

“I have to remind myself like, ‘Hey, Syd, you’re actually powerful. Stand up a little taller.’”