Line-up of stars set for new theatre festival celebrating LGBT+

Actor Sir Ian McKellen, presenter Graham Norton and writers Val McDermid and Armistead Maupin will be among the stars taking part in a new festival celebrating LGBT+, programmed by Alan Cumming.

The Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s Out In The Hills Festival takes place from January 16-18 next year and will involve events from photography to football, crime writing and baking.

Those taking part in the festival will include screen and stage star Sir Ian McKellen, starring in Equinox, a rehearsed reading of a new, one-man play by Laurie Slade and directed by Sean Mathias.

Author and acclaimed Scottish artist Juano Diaz will read from his memoir Slum Boy, accompanied by world-renowned solo percussionist and composer Dame Evelyn Glennie for a unique performance that will “blend spoken word with improvised immersive sounds and visuals to create a bold, sensory journey unlike any other”.

The festival will take place at the Pitlochry Festival Theatre (Alamy/PA)

Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s artistic director, Alan Cumming, is set to lead a cast of six for Me And The Girls, a new adaptation by Neil Bartlett of Noel Coward’s 1964 short story.

Former politician Mhairi Black will speak with broadcaster Gemma Cairney, and chat show host Graham Norton will interview Cumming.

Cumming said: “Out In The Hills is my first piece of new programming in 2026 as artistic director of Pitlochry Festival Theatre and I think it perfectly demonstrates the ethos I want to infuse all my work with here.

“We have a combination of big names as well as new faces and ideas, and I’m inviting the public to take a chance on new experiences as well as revel in those they already love.

Mhairi Black is to speak at the upcoming festival (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Also, I love a party. Out In The Hills is a celebration of the amazing contributions the LGBTQIA+ community has made to all our lives.

“And, at a time in our history when the queer and trans community is once more under threat, this is a chance for everyone to come along and show solidarity and support and be part of a weekend of queer joy.”

The programme also features Tales Of The City author Armistead Maupin and poet Jackie Kay.

Programmer Lewis Hetherington added: “Putting together the programme for Out In The Hills has been an absolute joy. I’ve loved working with Alan and the rest of the Pitlochry team to piece together this line-up of inspiring, thought-provoking and beautiful events.

Graham Norton will interview Alan Cumming (Matt Crossick Media Assignments/PA)

“It feels more important than ever for us to celebrate difference, to find harmony together in all the various songs we sing.

“I’m so proud that this festival offers something for everyone.

“Come with an open heart and mind and you’ll leave with a richer understanding of the world around you and a deeper sense of empathy for your fellow humans. It’s going to be mind expanding, moving, and fun.”

Broadcaster, comedian, and novelist Graham Norton said: “When I left drama school almost 40 years ago, the very first job that I didn’t get was at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

“I went on to not get jobs at many other theatres, but Pitlochry holds a special place in my heart. I am delighted to finally be making my debut and in such stellar company.”

Patrons and members’ priority bookings will go on sale on Monday October 27 at 10am and on general sale from Monday 10 November at 10am.

For tickets and further information call the box office on 01796 484626 or visit pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com