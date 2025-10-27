Liam Neeson witnesses impact on children of global funding cuts in South Sudan

Northern Irish actor Liam Neeson has warned that children should not have to “fend for themselves” after hundreds of “lifesaving” treatment centres closed in South Sudan.

The actor, 73, known for Taken and Schindler’s List, visited South Sudan to see how global funding cuts have impacted local communities and the lives of young people across the country.

The visit comes after nearly 200 nutrition sites have closed as a result of foreign aid cuts with 2.3 million children currently at risk of severe malnutrition and nearly half of them at risk of dying without immediate support, according to Unicef.

Liam Neeson looks on as six-month-old Gai Malith has his mid-upper arm circumference measured to screen for malnutrition, while held by his mother, Nyang Majok at at the Unicef-supported Kolnyang Primary Health Care Centre in Bor, South Sudan (Unicef/PA)

Neeson, who is also a Unicef goodwill ambassador, said: “I visited the main referral hospital in the capital Juba and was deeply saddened by seeing so many malnourished children.

“They are hauntingly quiet when they should be laughing, sleeping when they should be playing, crying when they should be smiling.

“With treatment sites closing around the country, I ask myself what will happen to those children?”

Unicef, which works across the country to treat children with severe malnutrition and prevent it, has warned that malnutrition figures have increased 10.5% from last year and are likely to continue rising in the coming months, leaving mothers and young children vulnerable.

Neeson added: “The world cannot turn its back on children like those I met in South Sudan.

Liam Neeson sits with Josephine Mitaindure as her three-month-old daughter, Eliana Asiaka is vaccinated against polio (Unicef/PA)

“Funding cuts are threatening lifesaving programmes for children across the world. Investing in children so they are healthy, safe and learning makes societies stronger, healthier, more stable and peaceful.

“Children shouldn’t have to fend for themselves. We either stand with them now or watch their future slip away.”

During his six-day visit, Neeson met Ajier, the mother of seven-month-old Lual Malek who was admitted to the outpatient programme at one of the nutrition centres in Bor and was seen to put on weight again after three weeks.

He said: “It’s clear this treatment is working – volunteer mothers in villages and communities are finding and referring mothers whose children need to be in the programme.

“Ajier and many other mothers I met were very clear: without these programmes, their children would not have survived.”

Liam Neeson bumps fists with John Juda, 19, while visiting students in the Primary 8 class at the Unicef-supported Atlabara West Primary School in Juba (Unicef/PA)

The visit comes after governments around the world have scaled back their international aid with the charity warning of the real life consequences this will have on young people.

Along with nutrition services the charity also supports a number of programmes across education, health, and protection including running services for women and girls who are survivors of violence.

According to Unicef, 50% of girls in South Sudan are at risk of child marriage while 75% of girls and women will experience gender-based violence in their lifetime.

During his visit, Neeson met a number of young men and women who had been forced into child marriage or recruited into gangs, including former gang member, Alaak Kuku, who has set up the Young Dreamers Sports Academy which hosts 2,000 boys and girls to participate in football, basketball and volleyball games each week.

He said: “I was hugely impressed by Kuku.

Alaak Kuku (centre) established a foundation to empower young people through sport (Unicef/PA)

“Despite experiencing many challenges when he was growing up, with a little support and a lot of dreams and hope, he has built up a fully-fledged sports academy, with Unicef and donor support.

“It’s a powerful reminder that we should never write off young people, however challenging their situations. Kuku is proof of how much can be achieved with the right support – with benefits not just for himself, but for many other children also living on the streets or in gangs.”

Noala Skinner, Unicef country representative in South Sudan, said: “Liam Neeson’s visit comes at a critical time when we desperately need to shine a light and bring attention to the children of this young nation, just 14 years old.

“Against a backdrop of declining foreign assistance which has had a profound impact on services for children here, Unicef is grateful to the donors and partners that continue to support the children of South Sudan and the programmes we saw this week.

“Now, more than ever, we need sustained investments for children – through increased domestic resources, continued foreign assistance and access to every child wherever they are.”