Kendall Jenner and Nicole Kidman steal the show at glamorous Vogue World event

Kendall Jenner dazzled the crowds at Vogue World: Hollywood in the sequinned corset and top hat worn by Nicole Kidman in Moulin Rouge.

The model sashayed down the runway at the event at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles in front of a star-studded crowd, in the costume Kidman wore as courtesan Satine in the 2001 film.

The show was opened by Kidman herself, who paid tribute to Rita Hayworth singing a special rendition of Put the Blame On Mame.

Kidman recreated the scene of the on-set frenzy as she performed the classic song as the titular femme fatale in the classic 1946 noir Gilda.

Kidman wore a custom black Chanel gown for the rendition, during which she was joined by her Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann.

The Vogue event was a celebration of Hollywood and features appearances from The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri and One Battle After Another star Teyana Taylor, who strutted down the runway alongside Black Panther actress Danai Gurira in a costumes from the 2018 film Black Panther.

Gurira’s Black Panther co-star Angela Bassett also made an appearance, reprising her role as Queen Ramonda from the Marvel films, in her costume designed by Oscar-winner Ruth E Carter.

There was also a tribute to the late actress Diane Keaton, who died on October 11 at the age of 79.

Model Betsy Gaghan walked the runway wearing a Ralph Lauren recreation of the famous outfit Keaton wore in the Woody Allen film Annie Hall, which was originally designed by Ruth Morley.

Vogue World: Hollywood aims to “celebrate the rich conversation between film and fashion, centring the most inspiring characters in cinema history” and the 2025 instalment featured performances from Doja Cat and Gracie Abrams.