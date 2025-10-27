Court sentencing remarks in Northern Ireland set to be broadcast

Sentencing remarks at courts in Northern Ireland are set to be broadcast for the first time.

Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long has announced her plans for new legislation to allow the recording and broadcasting of certain court proceedings.

The types of court proceedings to be broadcast under the current plans include judgments in the Court of Appeal as well as submissions of legal representatives, and judges making sentencing reports in the Crown Court.

Ms Long’s department is set to work closely with the Office of the Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan in developing the plans.

Dame Siobhan Keegan, Lady Chief Justice of Northern Ireland (PA)

Ms Long said broadcasting in courts will increase transparency in terms of the justice system.

“Allowing broadcasting in courts will increase transparency and allow the public to view decisions being made by the judiciary in Northern Ireland,” she said.

“This can only be a good thing, however, I am aware some respondents to the public consultation did express concerns about the impact of the proposals on victims and children.

“It’s important to stress the broadcasting of certain court proceedings will, in essence, simply provide another way for journalists to cover proceedings on which they can already report.

“Members of the public, including victims, witnesses and jurors, will not be filmed or recorded.

“Furthermore, the decision on whether a case can be recorded or broadcast will lie with the individual judge, and any reporting restrictions will continue to apply regardless of how proceedings are reported upon.”

Ms Long added: “This is not about turning our courts into livestream entertainment; it is about improving public confidence in our justice system and, as always, victims and witnesses will remain at the heart of everything we do.”