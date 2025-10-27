Caroline Flack’s mother discusses her ‘biggest regret’ in teaser for documentary

Caroline Flack’s mother discusses her “biggest regret” surrounding the death of her daughter in the teaser for a new two-part Disney+ documentary.

The former Love Island host, who was born in London and grew up in Norfolk, took her own life at the age of 40 in February 2020.

Christine Flack tries to understand the events that led up to the final months of her daughter’s life in the two-parter, Caroline Flack: Search For The Truth.

In the teaser, she discusses her continued pursuit of the truth while visiting Flack’s memorial bench with her other children.

She reads from a diary she has kept that says: “Another lonely year has passed. I missed you just as much today as the day you left.

“I’m doing my very best to tell the world what some awful people drove you to. I won’t give up.”

Speaking about her investigation, she tells her children: “I just hope I can achieve something, and as long as you all don’t mind me doing it, I’ll go ahead.”

She adds: “I think Caroline would be pleased with what I’m doing. I wish I’d done it then, before she took her own life, and that’s my biggest regret, that I wasn’t shouting like this then, but now I’ve got nothing to lose. The worst thing in the world happened with losing Carrie.”

Caroline Flack attending the National Television Awards in 2019 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Flack took her own life after learning prosecutors were going to press ahead with an assault charge over an incident involving her boyfriend Lewis Burton in 2019.

Coroner Mary Hassell found that Flack killed herself because she knew she was being prosecuted and could not face the press coverage.

Christine Flack had accused the police and prosecutors of having it “in for” her daughter, accusing them of taking her to court because of her “celebrity status”.

Flack was best known for presenting ITV reality show Love Island from 2015 to 2019, and she also worked as a presenter on The X Factor and I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! NOW!.

In 2014, she won series 12 of Strictly Come Dancing after achieving a perfect score in the final with professional dancer Pasha Kovalev.

Both episodes of Caroline Flack: Search For The Truth premiere on Disney+ on Monday November 10.