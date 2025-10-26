Kaye Adams says her name has been ‘dragged through mud’ after BBC show decision

Broadcaster Kaye Adams says her name has been “dragged through the mud” after she was taken off her BBC Scotland radio programme.

Adams, who also appears on ITV’s Loose Women, was taken off air from her morning radio programme earlier this month.

It has been reported the decision was made following a complaint about her behaviour, though the BBC has not confirmed the reason.

Adams said the corporation has not provided her with any details of the allegations made against her.

A statement was released on her behalf, saying: “After three of the most distressing weeks of my professional life and seeing my previously untarnished name publicly dragged through the mud, BBC Scotland has still not provided me with any details of the allegations which have been made against me.”

Adams said that an incident on October 8 where she is alleged to have “stormed out” of a meeting “categorically did not happen”.

She continued: “There was certainly no shouting on my part; it’s not my style.

“I have been inundated with messages of support from people who I have dealt with both personally and professionally over the decades, and I thank them from the bottom of my heart.”

Adams joined BBC Scotland in 2010 and is also a regular panellist on ITV’s Loose Women.

She appeared on the BBC One dancing programme Strictly Come Dancing in 2022 and was a contestant on the third series of Celebrity Masterchef.

A spokeswoman for BBC Scotland told the PA news agency: “We would not comment on individuals.”