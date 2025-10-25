Winkleman thanks viewers on first Strictly show since announcing departure

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly returned to TV screens on Saturday night following the news of their departure earlier this week.

The pair, who have fronted the series together since 2014, announced in a joint statement that they will be leaving the BBC One dancing show at the end of the series.

Before kicking off Icon Week, the pair acknowledged the news with Winkleman thanking viewers for their “beautiful messages”.

Daly added: “We cannot wait to spend the rest of this series with you”.

Claudia Winkleman, left, and Tess Daly have said they ae leaving Strictly (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

The pair’s last appearance together will be its festive special, airing on Christmas Day this year.

Saturday’s show pays tribute to some of the world’s biggest music stars, including: Beyonce, Harry Styles and Celine Dion; with the couples taking to the ballroom floor for their icon-inspired dances.

Actor Lewis Cope kicked off the live show as Johnny Cash, dancing the quickstep with Katya Jones to Ring of Fire.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood said: “I absolutely loved it, it was clean, it had flight. You are incredible.”

The pair received 34 points.