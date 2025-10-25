Lewis Cope tops Strictly leaderboard as Johnny Cash during Icon Week

Former Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope has topped the Strictly leaderboard as Johnny Cash during Icon Week.

Dancing the quickstep to Ring Of Fire with professional Katya Jones, the pair scored 34 points on Saturday night’s show which paid tribute to some of the world’s biggest music stars, including: Beyonce, Harry Styles and Celine Dion.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood said: “I absolutely loved it, it was clean, it had flight. You are incredible.”

Judge Motsi Mabuse added: “This is how you open a show. This was so on top, I absolutely love the way you work with music.

Katya Jones and Lewis Cope (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“I love how you’ve developed your ballroom, especially dancing in connection with your dance partner. Perfect start of the evening. Well done.”

This is not the first time the pair have landed on top after previously scoring 37 points for their paso double to The Plaza of Execution from the film The Mask of Zorro.

Following Cope, 30, was reality TV star Vicky Patterson who embraced her icon, singer Cheryl, in a couples’ choice dance with Kai Widdrington to Fight For This Love.

Judge Shirley Ballas said it was Patterson’s “best dance so far” with the judges giving them a total of 33 points.

Kai Widdrington and Vicky Pattison (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

The Geordie Shore star also received a personal message from the Girls Aloud singer who said: “First of all, I wanted to say congratulations on your Strictly success so far, you’ve been doing amazing.

“I’m very honoured and humbled to be your chosen icon for this week, and know you’ve got it in you because you’re a Geordie. So go out there, fight for your place, and I’m sending you loads of love. I’ll be rooting for you from home.”

West End star Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin also scored 33 points, tying in second place with Patterson as Davies performed a cha cha as popstar Ariana Grande to Break Free.

Du Beke praised the performance, adding that he “absolutely loved it” while Revel Horwood said it was “a really and truly great dance”.

Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

At third place, with 32 points, was Doctor Who actress Alex Kingston who performed a foxtrot as Dolly Parton with professional Johannes Radebe and was described as “absolutely beautiful” by judge Du Beke.

Revel Horwood added: “You maintained your frame throughout, which was adorable, and your musicality is a sensation.”

Meanwhile, in last place with 27 points, was podcaster George Clarke and dancer Alexis Warr who performed a jive to Harry Styles’ As It Was.

Mabuse said: “It started, I thought it was great.

“I think you need to work on your consistency. You did here in front of us, I think about two or three kick and spins. That was so great. You pushed your spine. You had power. So you are capable of doing it. I think we just need to really concentrate when you’re on the dance floor.

Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“Everything else is improving.”

Revel Hoorwood added: “It was a little bit flat-footed, I’ve got to admit.

“You need to, in this dance, think almost ahead of the beat. You can’t be sitting back on the rhythm in it.

“But your presentation is always fantastic, and you were so watchable as a dancer. You really are.”

Elsewhere model Ellie Goldstein, performed a salsa with professional Vito Coppola to a Spice Girls’ medley and scored a total of 28 points.

Vito Coppola and Ellie Goldstein (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

The performance ended with a video clip from Baby Spice, Emma Bunton, who said: “I have been watching you every week, and you’re my favourite, and then I heard that I’m your favourite Spice Girl. I’m honoured, and I just want to tell you, I think you are a superstar.

“Thank you so much for dancing to our songs. The other girls are sending all their love and good luck with the scores and big kiss DeVito, sending you lots of love.”

Football star Karen Carney and Carlos Gu performed a rumba to Celine Dion’s Think Twice while actress Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon performed a quickstep to Beyonce’s Texas Hold ‘Em with both couples receiving a total of 28 points.

Gladiator star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey scored 30 points for his Argentine tango as Usher with professional dancer Karen Hauer.

Football star Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink also scored 30 points dressed as Prince for an American swing with Lauren Oakley to Purple Rain.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Lauren Oakley (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Ending the show was drag star La Voix who was dressed as Cher and performed a salsa with Aljaz Skorjanec to Strong Enough.

The pair scored 28 points which comes after they were at the bottom of the leaderboard last week having scored just 14 points.

Earlier in the show, Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly acknowledged the news of their departure from the series after fronting the show together since 2014.

Winkleman thanked viewers for their “beautiful messages” while Daly said they cannot “wait to spend the rest of this series with you”.

The pair’s last appearance together will be its festive special, airing on Christmas Day this year.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Sunday at 7.15pm for the results show.