Kim Kardashian says she suffered a brain aneurysm

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has said she suffered a brain aneurysm.

In an preview teaser clip of the latest season of the Disney Plus series The Kardashians, Kardashian, 45, received an imaging scan which found that she had a “little aneurysm” and suggests it was caused by stress.

According to the NHS website, a brain aneurysm is a swelling in a blood vessel in your brain and if it bursts, which is rare, it can cause a bleed in the brain.

The causes are not always clear, but things that could increase risk include high blood pressure, smoking or a family history of aneurysms.

Kim Kardashian (Ian West/PA)

She also told Alex Cooper on her Call Her Daddy podcast that she felt “emotionally and financially unsafe” with ex-husband and rapper Kanye West, and that his erratic behaviour left her constantly on edge.

The couple, who were married for eight years until 2022, have four children, North, 12, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, six.

She stars in the reality TV series with her family, who include her mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

A trailer for the seventh series of the hit TV show also showed a clip of Kim claiming that someone “extremely close” to her “put a hit out”.

Kim also stars in the upcoming Disney+ legal drama All’s Fair, alongside Hollywood stars Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash and Teyana Taylor.