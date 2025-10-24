Kim Kardashian nearing goal to ‘give up Kim K’ and become a trial lawyer

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has said she will become a qualified lawyer in two weeks and could give up her public persona to focus on a new career.

The businesswoman, 45, passed her “baby bar” exam on her fourth attempt in 2021 and said in May that she had graduated from a law programme.

The Skims co-founder, known for appearing in US reality TV show The Kardashians, follows in the footsteps of her late father Robert Kardashian, who was a member of OJ Simpson’s defence team.

Revealing that the results of her bar exams are due soon, she told The Graham Norton Show: “I will be qualified in two weeks. I hope to practise law. Maybe in 10 years I think I’ll give up being Kim K and be a trial lawyer. That’s what I really want.”

She also spoke about her new role in Ryan Murphy’s TV drama All’s Fair, about a team of female divorce lawyers who leave a male-dominated firm to open their own practice.

The series stars the likes of Glenn Close, Naomi Watts and Sarah Paulson.

Kardashian said: “Working with a cast like this I wanted to make sure I was completely prepared.

“What I could control was absolutely knowing my lines, being on time and being super professional.

“These women are the greatest at what they do, and I just watched and learned every day. It was an honour, and I have just had the best time.

“Working with these women was like summer camp.”

Asked if she could run her businesses while working on the series, she said: “I’ve learned you can. It was mentally challenging having to do it all, but I loved it.”

Graham Norton with Kim Kardashian, Sarah Paulson, Rachel Zegler, Bryan Cranston and Little Simz (Ian West Media Assignments/PA)

She added: “I have a few projects coming up – I film my first movie in January, and we are hoping for a season two of All’s Fair.

“I always want to be growing, curious and evolving, and I want to see wherever that takes me.”

Discussing the success of The Kardashians, she added: “We shot the pilot and had no idea what it would turn into, but 20 years on it is still going.

“The shows write themselves. Once, when we wondered what might happen next, my stepdad turned into a woman and there were two more seasons right there!”

Also on Norton’s sofa this week are Paulson, Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston, Evita star Rachel Zegler and rapper Little Simz, who performs her song Lion live in the studio.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday at 10.40pm.