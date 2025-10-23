The Celebrity Traitors teases face-to-face ‘murder’ after three players exit

The Celebrity Traitors has teased a face-to-face “murder” in an action-packed episode that saw two players banished and another killed.

Actor Sir Stephen Fry and Scottish TV star Mark Bonnar were banished by the group following separate roundtable discussions where players quibbled over who they thought could be a traitor.

The secret killers – comedian Alan Carr, TV presenter Jonathan Ross and singer Cat Burns – gathered in their turret to discuss their next murder victim, settling on comedian Joe Wilkinson, who could “unravel a string”, according to Carr.

Sir Stephen Fry, one of the contestants for the BBC’s The Celebrity Traitors (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

Following his murder, Wilkinson, 50 said: “I sort of expected it, because I was quite, I was quite lippy last night, but I have a message for the traitors. What’s the turret like?”

Also in the episode, Carr, 49, said he was “bursting with confidence” as a traitor following his role in the banishment of Bonnar.

Contestants looked physically dejected after Bonnar, 56, stood up to reveal that suspicions about him being a murderous traitor had been incorrect.

The actor said: “I think you’re all brilliant, and I’ve had, honestly, the best time with all of you, and thank you for making it so memorable.

“I am, and always have been, and always wanted to be a faithful.”

In another roundtable, Sir Stephen, 68, was banished after Burns, Ross, comedian Nick Mohammed and historian David Olusoga all accused him of being a traitor.

Standing up to leave, he said: “I’ve had the best fun for years. Honestly, what an extraordinary bunch of people, all of you, and I have the banished and dead ones who aren’t here for me to thank for giving me such an extraordinary, wonderful few days.

“To be part of such a group is a privilege, honour and a deep delight and pleasure, thank you and no hard feelings I promise. I am of course, as I have told you all, a faithful.”

Since the UK version began in 2022, millions of fans have watched The Traitors on the BBC and it has picked up a Bafta TV Award for best reality and constructed factual programme, and best entertainment performance for host Claudia Winkleman.

The Celebrity Traitors continues next Wednesday and Thursday at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.