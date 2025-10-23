Strictly stars say ‘it will not be the same’ after Daly and Winkleman leave show

Stars of Strictly Come Dancing have said the show “will not be the same” following the announcement of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s departure.

The co-hosts, who have fronted the series together since 2014, said they would be leaving the dance show at the end of the current series in a joint post to Instagram on Thursday.

The pair’s last appearance together on the long-running BBC One show will be its festive special, airing on Christmas Day this year.

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood, dancers Michelle Tsiakkas and Nancy Xu, and former competitors Tasha Ghouri and Angela Scanlon were among those who said the show will not be the same when the presenting duo leave.

Their successors have yet to be announced, but pop star Robbie Williams joked in a social media post that he had received “a rather fancy phone call about a very glittery dance floor job”.

Former Strictly professional Ian Waite said an “iconic” replacement would be himself and former It Takes Two co-host Zoe Ball.

The 54-year-old told the show Jeremy, Storm And Vanessa On 5: “I think it’s a shock for everybody. It’s certainly a shock for me this morning when I heard it.”

He added: “I think maybe the presenters realise that it is time for new blood, a change in Strictly, somehow.

“You know, it’s been said for quite a few years that it needs shaking up. So maybe this is the thing, the ideal thing to happen.”

Asked about recent controversies, including allegations about the behaviour of the show’s professional dancers, he said: “From the very word ‘go’ in the first season, it’s had, always, lots of dramas and lots of press, so many things have been happening.

“I don’t think it’s going anytime soon. I think that it’s a national institution… It’s just so big… 21 years later, and it’s still one of the biggest shows on TV.”

Stars of the show expressed their sadness in the comments of Daly and Winkleman’s social media posts on Thursday.

Welsh dancer Amy Dowden said: “Nooooo, absolutely gutted! Our beautiful strictly queens!

“Thank you, from being a fan these past 21 years to joining the show you have both brought so much joy, elegance, fun and pure brilliant entertainment to the nation! Thank you! Going to miss you both so much! Welsh love always xxxx”

Irish TV presenter Scanlon, 41, who performed with Carlos Gu in 2023, told Daly: “21 years. You are an inspiration. Your kindness on screen and well beyond.

“Your pure love of the show. Your warmth to every member of that audience – in studio and at home. An ICON. It won’t be the same without you.”

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway said: “@tessdaly – you and @claudiawinkle are impossible shoes to fill – we’ll miss you so much and you have always been such a massive asset to the show – great fun to be on with right back to when I was lumbering around under the glitterball!!”

Elsewhere, It Takes Two co-host Fleur East said it was the “end of an era” with dancer Katya Jones saying this is the “saddest news.”

Professional dancer Tsiakkas told Winkleman “it won’t be the same without you” and dancer Xu added: “It wouldn’t be the same without both of you! Gonna miss you both so very much.”

Former Love Island star Ghouri, 27, who was paired with Aljaz Skorjanec last year, said: “Won’t be the same without you both!! Iconic duo forever and always!”

Judge Revel Horwood, 60, simply said: “It will never be the same.”