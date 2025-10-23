Liam Hemsworth approached Witcher ‘like any other project’ despite huge fanbase

Australian actor Liam Hemsworth has said he approached his role in The Witcher like “any other project” while understanding “there was an incredibly passionate fanbase behind it all”.

Film and TV star Hemsworth, 35, has taken over the role of Geralt of Rivia from British actor Henry Cavill, who played the monster hunter between 2019 and 2023.

Freya Allan, Liam Hemsworth and Anya Chalotra at the global premiere for season four of The Witcher (Lucy North/PA)

At The Witcher season four global premiere in London, Hemsworth told the PA news agency: “I was a massive fan of Henry before he did this, and I’m a huge fan of what he did as this character.

“I approached it like I would have any other project, I was trying to figure out where this character was at emotionally and where he’d been and where he was going and just tried to be honest to that.

“I understood that there was an incredibly passionate fanbase behind it all, and as a fan myself, I wouldn’t have taken this job unless I thought I could bring something to the table.”

In a social media post in 2022, Cavill said he had “enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men”.

The new season follows Geralt, Yennefer of Vengerberg, played by Anya Chalotra, and Princess Cirilla of Cintra, played by Freya Allan, who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged continent and its many demons while apart from one another.

Liam Hemsworth plays Geralt of Rivia (Lucy North/PA)

Allan, 24, and Chalotra, 30, were among the stars in attendance at the premiere, with Hemsworth’s fiancee, model Gabriella Brooks, also at the event.

Hemsworth is known for playing Gale in The Hunger Games film series and has also starred in The Last Song (2010), The Expendables 2 (2012) and Land Of Bad (2024).

The Witcher series four will premiere on Netflix on October 30.

The streaming platform revealed in 2024 that series five will be the show’s final season.