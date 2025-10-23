Jessie J to perform at Royal Variety Performance after cancer surgery

Popstar Jessie J will return to the Royal Variety Performance after having breast cancer surgery.

The singer, 37, real name Jessica Cornish, performed at the ITV entertainment show in 2013 and will return to the Royal Albert Hall on November 19 to sing her new song, I’ll Never Know Why, from her upcoming album Don’t Tease Me With A Good Time.

She had breast cancer surgery in June before revealing in August that she had to have another operation before the end of the year and had to postpone her tour.

Jessie J at the 2025 Bafta Television Awards (Ian West/PA)

Attended by members of the royal family, the variety show will also feature Grammy award-winning singer Laufey, pop band Madness and a guest appearance by Stephen Fry.

Hosted by comedian Jason Manford, the show will kick off with the national anthem, performed by Welsh opera singer Katherine Jenkins, before a string of acts take the stage including comedy from Tom Davis and Mick Miller and a magical illusion by Britain’s Got Talent winner Harry Moulding.

A performance by the cast of Paddington The Musical will also feature ahead of the show’s premiere, along with a one-off performance from the Live Aid musical Just For One Day, which will be introduced by singer-songwriters Sir Bob Geldof and Midge Ure.

Laufey (Matt Crossick/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe will showcase an extract from the musical Kinky Boots before the grand finale, which will see 400 performers, including Michael Ball, Matt Lucas and Katy Secombe, take part in a medley in celebration of the 40th anniversary of award-winning musical Les Miserables.

The Royal Variety Performance, which has been staged since 1912, is the annual fundraising event of the Royal Variety Charity, which aims to support those who have worked professionally in the entertainment industry and are in need of help.

The Royal Variety Performance will be held on Wednesday November 19 at the Royal Albert Hall.