Idris Elba, Steven Bartlett and Ian Wright among most influential black Britons

Idris Elba, Steven Bartlett and Ian Wright have been named on a list of the UK’s most influential black people.

The Powerlist, published by Powerful Media, identifies the UK’s most powerful people of African, African Caribbean and African American heritage in the UK.

The 2026 list is topped by Afua Kyei, chief financial officer and executive director of the Bank of England, with former England footballer and sports broadcaster Wright, 61, the runner-up.

Make-up artist Dame Pat McGrath completes the top three, with Dragons’ Den star Bartlett, 33, in seventh and actor Elba, 53, in ninth.

Steven Bartlett is seventh on the list (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Those listed will be honoured on Friday at the Powerlist Celebration of Black Excellence Awards at JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London.

The event is being co-hosted by broadcaster and former elite sprinter Jeanette Kwakye and The Apprentice star Tim Campbell.

Michael Eboda, chief executive of Powerful Media, said: “When we launched the Powerlist back in 2006, our aim was simple – to highlight role models whose achievements could inspire others. What has happened over the past 20 years has exceeded anything we imagined.

“It has created visibility, shifted perceptions and, most importantly, shown young black people that there is no limit to what they can achieve.

“To mark this 20th anniversary with Afua Kyei at number one feels especially powerful – she embodies the leadership, resilience and vision that the Powerlist was created to honour.”

The Powerlist has previously been topped by public figures including former British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton.

The full Powerlist 2026 Top 10: