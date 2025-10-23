Celebrity Traitors: Another faithful banished after first tied vote of series

Scottish actor Mark Bonnar has been banished from The Celebrity Traitors after the first tied vote of the series.

Wednesday’s episode ended on a cliff-hanger when presenter Claudia Winkleman announced that the result of the round-table would be left to fate after two rounds of voting ended with Bonnar and historian David Olusoga receiving equal votes.

On Thursday’s episode, she presented the “chests of chance” and said the person to open the chest without a lifesaving shield would have to leave immediately.

Mark Bonnar has been banished (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

Contestants looked dejected when Bonnar, 56, who did not have a shield, stood up to reveal that suspicions about him being a murderous traitor had been incorrect.

The actor said: “I think you’re all brilliant, and I’ve had, honestly, the best time with all of you, and thank you for making it so memorable.

“I am, and always have been, and always wanted to be a faithful.”

Banishments take place after a round-table discussion that sees contestants debate the identity of the secret traitors who meet at night to plot their next “murder”, in a bid to take the charity prize pot from the wider group of faithfuls.

Comedian and faithful Lucy Beaumont questioned if TV presenter Jonathan Ross could be a traitor and told singer and secret traitor Cat Burns that they should band together.

Since the UK version began in 2022, millions of fans have watched The Traitors on the BBC and it has picked up a Bafta TV Award for best reality and constructed factual programme, and best entertainment performance for Winkleman.

The Celebrity Traitors continues next Wednesday and Thursday at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.