Bob Vylan postpone two UK gigs due to ‘political pressure’

Bob Vylan have said they had to postpone two UK gigs due to “political pressure”.

The punk-rock duo have been making headlines since leading chants of “death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)” at Glastonbury Festival in June which was livestreamed by the BBC.

The group have since changed the date for their Manchester gig, part of their We Won’t Go Quietly 2025 UK tour, following calls by Jewish leaders and MPs for it to be cancelled.

They have also postponed their gig in Leeds and rescheduled it for February 7 2026, while the Manchester gig will go ahead on February 5 2026.

In a post shared on Instagram on Thursday, the group said: “Due to political pressure from the likes of Bridget Phillipson and groups in the North West of England, we have had to reschedule our Leeds and Manchester shows.

“All tickets remain valid and all other shows are continuing as planned. Bristol sold out, last few tickets left for London. See you soon. Love ya.”

Ahead of the gig at Manchester Academy, which is on the University of Manchester campus, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said universities have the powers to “take action to prevent harassment and intimidation”.

It comes after the Jewish Representative Council (JRC) of Greater Manchester and Region called for the show to be cancelled and said the lack of response from the concert venue following the October 2 synagogue attack in the city was “utterly unforgiveable”.

The JRC, last month, demanded “urgent action” regarding the Bob Vylan performance and said it would cause “significant concern” in the community.

Punk duo Bob Vylan performing on stage at the 100 Club in central London (Lauren Del Fabbro/PA)

The group were dropped from a number of festivals and performances over the summer including Radar festival, a show at a German music venue and their US tour after their visas were revoked.

Earlier this week, Bob Vylan frontman, Bobby Vylan, said on the Louis Theroux Podcast that he was “not regretful” of the Glastonbury chant and would “do it again tomorrow”.

BBC director-general Tim Davie previously said the corporation’s decision to broadcast Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury Festival set live was “a very significant mistake”.