Star Trek actor Chris Pine to make London theatre debut in Chekhov play

Star Trek actor Chris Pine is to make his London theatre debut in a version of Anton Chekhov’s Ivanov next year.

The US actor, 45, will star as Nikolai in the production, written and directed by Simon Stone, who is director of the Bridge Theatre’s current play, The Lady From The Sea, starring Oscar-winning actress Alicia Vikander and Love Actually star Andrew Lincoln.

Pine, known for his role as Captain James T Kirk in the reboot of the Star Trek film series, said: “I’m delighted to be collaborating with Simon on his new production of Chehkov’s Ivanov.

“I’m excited to bring this complex character and story to life and to take part in Simon’s singular, creative process.

Chris Pine is to make his London theatre debut (David Parry/PA)

“It’s been over 10 years since I was on stage and to be able to return to it in London at the beautiful Bridge Theatre is a thrill. I can’t wait to start.”

Ivanov will begin previews on Saturday July 4 2026 with an opening night at at the Bridge Theatre scheduled for Tuesday July 14.

Stone said: “I’m thrilled to be returning to The Bridge for my second outing after the wonderful experience of The Lady From The Sea.

“The space couldn’t be more perfect for Chekhov: the tension between the modern and the historic is embodied in the building and its location.

“This pioneer of cross-generational drama wanted his plays to be a jousting match between the past and the future, a space to examine who we have been, are and will become.

“He also knew that great entertainment had to have true existential reflection underpinning it and that philosophy and politics are meaningless without a dose of irony to keep us sane. The perfect mixture of comedy and tragedy.

“After admiring Chris from afar for a long time, it was a delight to discover that not only is he a thespian from way back but he’s uniquely sensitive and brilliantly intelligent too.

“I’ve seen in his work how hilarious he can be but also how moving: you can’t do Chekhov without both.

“Ivanov is the most knotty of his male characters, a challenge and a gift. I just can’t wait to unleash Chris’ version on London audiences.”

Ivanov follows Nikolai who is paralysed by ennui while his debts pile up and his wife battles with illness.

The production will play for 11 weeks until Saturday September 19 2026.

Further casting is to be announced. Public booking opens on Friday October 24 at 12 midday via bridgetheatre.co.uk.