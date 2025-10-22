Miley Cyrus to feature on next Avatar soundtrack in ‘dream come true’

US singer Miley Cyrus said it is “a dream come true” as she shared a clip of a song that will feature on the Avatar: Fire And Ash soundtrack.

Her song, Dream As One, will feature in the third movie of the James Cameron franchise, which will be released to cinemas in December.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Cyrus, 32, said: “Honoured to support Avatar: Fire and Ash with an original song I’ve written with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.

“Having been personally affected by fire and being rebuilt from the ashes, this project holds profound meaning for me.

“Thank you, Jim, for the opportunity to turn that experience into musical medicine.

“The film’s themes of unity, healing, and love resonate deeply within my soul, and to be even a small star in the universe the Avatar family has created is truly a dream come true.”

Cyrus, who found fame as a child on the Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana, is known for songs including The Climb, Wrecking Ball and Grammy-winning single Flowers.

In November 2018, her Malibu home with Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth was destroyed in a California wildfire a month before they married. They have since divorced.

Dream As One, with music and lyrics by Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, and Simon Franglen, will feature on the film’s original soundtrack and appear during the film’s end credits.

The single will be released on November 14 and the film’s original soundtrack will come out on December 12.

The science fiction epic follows Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully, played by Australian actor Sam Worthington, Na’vi warrior Neytiri, played by Oscar-winning actress Zoe Saldana, and the Sully family.

The original Avatar was released in 2009 and its sequel, Avatar: The Way Of Water, came out in 2022.

Avatar: Fire And Ash arrives to cinemas worldwide on December 19 2025.