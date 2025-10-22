Celia Imrie admits ‘crush’ on Jonathan Ross during Celebrity Traitors roundtable

The Thursday Murder Club actress Celia Imrie admitted she has a “crush” on TV presenter Jonathan Ross in a drama-packed episode of The Celebrity Traitors.

Imrie, 73, shared suspicions Ross could be a traitor during Wednesday’s instalment of the hit BBC One show and voted to boot him out following the roundtable discussion.

The veteran film star told Ross: “This is a bit tricky because I’ve got a bit of a crush on you right now, but I put you Jonathan because I think you have the chutzpah and brilliance to be a traitor.”

Jonathan Ross is a contestant on The Celebrity Traitors (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

After two rounds of voting that ended with Scottish actor Mark Bonnar and historian David Olusoga receiving an equal amount of votes, presenter Claudia Winkleman announced the banishment would be left to chance.

The episode ended before the result of the banishment, which takes place following a roundtable discussion that sees contestants debate the identity of the secret traitors who meet at night to plot their next “murder”, in a bid to take the charity prize pot from the faithfuls.

A number of scenes with Imrie have gone viral, including when she audibly passed wind during a stressful mission in a cabin, prompting gales of laughter from her fellow cast members, as well as viewers around the country.

Another clip of Imrie, which showed her howling down a well while mimicking the sound of a banshee for a challenge, was turned into a meme.

She prompted further laughs when, before the challenge, comedian Lucy Beaumont said “you know what you do in a well, don’t you?”, to which she replied: “Put the pussy in.”