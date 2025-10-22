Bon Jovi announce summer 2026 tour with dates in the UK and Ireland

Bon Jovi will return to the UK and Ireland after nearly six years with a 2026 summer tour.

The American rock band, known for their hit songs Livin’ On A Prayer, It’s My Life and You Give Love A Bad Name, will return to the stage with dates scheduled in London, Dublin and Edinburgh.

It comes after lead singer and frontman Jon Bon Jovi, 63, who was born as John Francis Bongiovi, underwent vocal cord surgery and spent the last few years recovering from the procedure after they began to atrophy.

Bon Jovi will head to the UK in 2026 (PA)

Jon Bon Jovi said: “There is a lot of joy in this announcement – joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans and joy that the band can be together.

“I am lucky enough to be able to hold a light out to the audience each night and stand in their reflection for a tremendous collective experience – I get to stand in the WE of our concerts.

“I’ve spoken extensively on my gratitude but I will say it again, I’m deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring. I’m ready and excited!”

The group teased the announcement the day before with a photograph of the band and the caption “Tomorrow we’ve got something special for you. Any guesses?”, with fans flooding the comment section hoping for a tour.

The Forever tour will kick off in July 2026 with four nights at Madison Square Garden in New York before moving to Edinburgh’s Murrayfield on August 28, Dublin’s Croke Park on August 30, and wrapping up with one night at Wembley Stadium in London on September 4.

The news comes ahead of the release of their latest studio album, Forever (Legendary Edition), on Friday – a reimagined take on the band’s latest songs from their 2024 album Forever with the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Robbie Williams and Avril Lavigne featuring on the tracklist.

Speaking about the new album, Jon Bon Jovi added: “This album is more than just a collection of collaborations, it is an album borne out of necessity.

“My vocal cord surgery and subsequent rehab was a well-documented journey that played out while releasing Forever in June 2024.

“I was singing well enough in the studio for the recording, but the vocal demands and rigours of touring were still out of reach for me. Without the ability to tour or promote an album we were all very proud of, I decided to call on some friends to help me in my time of need. All are great singers, artists, and also just great people.

“The result is an album with a new viewpoint and new spirit – a collaboration album that proves we all get by in this world with a little help from our friends.

“I feel tremendous joy and gratitude releasing this album and I think it shows in the music. I can say with certainty that there is always something bigger than ME, and that’s WE.”

The Grammy award-winning band formed in 1983 and is made up of frontman Jon Bon Jovi, keyboardist David Bryan, drummer Tico Torres, guitarists John Shanks and Phil X (Theofilos Xenidis), percussionist Everett Bradley, and bassist Hugh McDonald.

The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame in 2018 and in 2024 appeared in the four-part documentary Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story which documented the singer’s surgery.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday October 31.