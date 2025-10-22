Another faithful ‘murdered’ on The Celebrity Traitors

Welsh singer Charlotte Church has become the latest contestant to be “murdered” on The Celebrity Traitors.

The murderous traitors – comedian Alan Carr, TV presenter Jonathan Ross and singer Cat Burns – had plotted their next move during last Thursday’s episode.

Reacting to her murder during Wednesday night’s episode, Church, 39, said: “I thought I was going to be murdered. I’m outspoken at the round table, and I’m outspoken with my opinions, not that I was successful in being much of a threat to the traitors.

“But as the game progressed, I hope that I would’ve been. I hope that that’s why they’ve gotten rid of me. Well played traitors.”

Charlotte Church is one of the contestants on The Celebrity Traitors (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

Actors Celia Imrie and Sir Stephen Fry shared their suspicions that Ross, 64, could be a traitor while at the breakfast table during Wednesday’s episode.

In private, comedian Nick Mohammed revealed his own suspicions of singer Burns but said he was not ready to share his opinion with the group.

Last Thursday, Irish actress Ruth Codd was “murdered” by the traitors and TV sports presenter Clare Balding faced banishment at the hands of the faithfuls.

In the spin-off series, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the competitors named the faithfuls are tasked with detecting and banishing the traitors in the group while completing a series of challenges to win cash towards the charity prize pot.

If at the end of the series a traitor or traitors is among the finalists, the faithfuls lose out on the money and the traitor takes the full cash prize.

Since the UK version began in 2022, millions of fans have watched The Traitors on the BBC and it has picked up a Bafta TV Award for best reality and constructed factual programme, and best entertainment performance for Winkleman.

The Celebrity Traitors continues on Thursday at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.