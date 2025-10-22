Actor Brian Cox backs anti-poverty campaign ahead of Edinburgh rally

Award-winning actor Brian Cox has pledged his support to a national anti-poverty campaign, calling on the UK and Scottish governments to deliver on “their promises to reduce poverty”.

As part of the Scotland Demands Better (SDB) campaign, the Scottish actor said both governments must do more to reduce the number of people living below the poverty line.

It comes ahead of an SDB march and rally in Edinburgh on Saturday, which is expected to be supported by nearly 300 anti-poverty groups, trade unions, faith groups, environmentalists, as well as other charities and organisations.

Thousands of people are expected to join the demonstration, starting from the Scottish Parliament and finishing in the Meadows, where there will be a family-friendly rally with speeches, entertainment and music.

Ahead of the rally, Cox said: “It’s time that politicians, whether in Holyrood or Westminster, delivered on their promises to reduce poverty.

“We all need the same things: a warm, safe place to call home. A decent income that at least covers the essentials. Healthcare when we need it. Good schools for our children. Decisive action to address Scotland’s appalling record on drugs deaths and the damage caused by alcohol addiction, all problems with their roots in poverty.

“We need to invest now in these priorities for all our futures. We need real change in Scotland, and Scotland Demands Better will help deliver it. That’s why I’m supporting the campaign – you should too.”

The campaign, led by the Poverty Alliance, says there is growing public anger at a lack of action to build a better society.

The charity says better jobs are needed with fairer conditions and wages that can meet the cost of living.

It also believes there should be more investment in affordable homes, public transport, the natural environment, social security and stronger public services.

Poverty Alliance chief executive Peter Kelly said: “I am delighted that Brian Cox is supporting this campaign.

“He may have played a fictional billionaire, but he knows the reality of poverty.

“He knows that the promises made by governments need to be delivered, and that we must do more to heal the damage done by poverty in Scotland.”

The Scottish and UK governments were approached for comment.