Rachel Riley receives Freedom of the City of London for antisemitism campaigning

Countdown star Rachel Riley has received the Freedom of the City of London for her “outstanding contributions” to Holocaust education and antisemitism campaigning work.

The Oxford University graduate, 39, whose mother is Jewish, was made an MBE for her efforts to raise awareness of the Holocaust and combat antisemitism in the 2023 New Year Honours list.

Riley, who attended a ceremony at the Lord Mayor’s official residence, Mansion House, on Tuesday, said: “It’s such a huge honour to receive the Freedom of the City of London.

“Sadly, since I first began speaking out, antisemitism has only become more visible, and many Jewish people feel less welcome and less safe in our own homeland of Britain.

Countdown presenter Rachel Riley after receiving the Freedom of the City of London (James Manning/PA)

“But this Freedom is a powerful reminder that the work to challenge this prejudice is being valued, and that there are still wonderful British institutions and people who genuinely care about our community and stand up for what’s right. That gives me hope for the future.”

Riley was nominated by the Lord Mayor of London, Alastair King, and City Corporation elected member, Alderman Tim Levene.

Mr King said: “Rachel Riley’s Freedom of the City of London is richly deserved, because it recognises her courage in using her public platform to campaign against antisemitism, and her sterling work to encourage young people to find their own voice and call out racism whenever they hear and see it.

“Rachel is also to be commended for her Holocaust education work, which has seen her visit Auschwitz and meet with Jewish leadership groups and survivors of this horrendous chapter in our collective history.”

Mr Levene added: “Rachel Riley is a truly deserving recipient of one of our city’s oldest traditions.

“She has become one of the UK’s most important voices against antisemitism, speaking with clarity and bravery at a time when it is needed most.

“We are not just recognising her considerable public profile, but her profound public service in the cause of tolerance and education.

“In honouring her, the City of London Corporation reaffirms its own commitment to fighting prejudice in all its forms.”

The Freedom of the City of London is a way of paying tribute to an individual’s outstanding contribution to public life and is believed to have begun in 1237.

Riley has worked with the Centre for Countering Digital Hate to combat online abuse and was a vocal critic of Labour’s handling of alleged antisemitism within the party and Jeremy Corbyn’s conduct while leader.

She took over from Carol Vorderman as co-host of Channel 4’s Countdown in 2009, after Vorderman stepped down from the role she had held since the show began in 1982.

Past recipients include comedian, actor and writer Sir Lenny Henry; England football captain Harry Kane; and the Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood.