Love Is Blind’s Cameron and Lauren welcome baby son Ezra

Love Is Blind stars Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton have welcomed their first child.

The couple, who met and got married on the first series of the hit Netflix show, announced they are parents to son Ezra.

In a joint post on Instagram, they said: “To God be the GLORY!

“Our son, Ezra William Hamilton, made his debut October 1st, a little earlier than planned, but perfectly on God’s time.

“After an unexpected turn with preeclampsia and a few days in the hospital, we’ve been taking it slow … healing, resting, and soaking up all the love.”

Pre-eclampsia affects some pregnant women in the later half of their pregnancy and symptoms include having high blood pressure (hypertension) and protein in your urine, according to the NHS.

The couple announced in May 2025 they were expecting after four years of trying to conceive.

They made the announcement with a video on Instagram that chronicled their life together from their time on Love Is Blind to adopting their first pet and building a home together.

The video concluded with the image of a positive pregnancy test and the sound of a heartbeat.

They announced in August that they were expecting a baby boy.

The couple have previously spoken about their struggles with fertility and their experience with IVF on their podcast The Love Seat.