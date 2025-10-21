Joan Armatrading composes classical piece that is ‘love letter’ to Birmingham

Singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading has composed a classical piece of work acting as a “love letter” to the city of Birmingham.

The prolific singer-songwriter, who was made a CBE in the 2020 Birthday Honours, arrived in Birmingham aged seven after moving from Caribbean island St Kitts.

The piece, titled Homeland, will have its first performance at the Bringing The Light concert, taking place at the city’s Symphony Hall on December 7.

The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO Chorus) will perform the 15-minute score, which will be conducted by Michael Seal.

Joan Armatrading performing (Yui Mok/PA)

Armatrading, 74, known for a string of popular records in the 70s and 80s, taught herself to play piano and guitar as a child, writing her own songs by the age of 14.

Armatrading said: “Homeland is a piece that highlights the city of Birmingham and its people, reflecting their strong sense of community, resilience and warmth.

“It is a love letter to a place to which I am bonded and one I will always hold with affection and pride.

“Through both words and music, the piece weaves together the sounds, energy and rhythms of the city while reaching out into its vast surrounding countryside.

“This is Birmingham not simply as a backdrop, but as a living, breathing presence – an often-underrated landscape where industry and nature exist side by side in quiet beauty.”

Armatrading’s first foray into classical music came with Symphony No 1, which premiered at London’s Southbank Centre in 2023.

Armatrading was the first female UK artist to be nominated for a Grammy in the blues category and in 2020 she was given the Ivors Academy’s highest honour, a fellowship.