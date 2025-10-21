Jennifer Saunders to play Joanna Lumley’s sister in Amandaland Christmas special

Jennifer Saunders is to act opposite her Absolutely Fabulous co-star Dame Joanna Lumley in the Amandaland Christmas special, the BBC has announced.

Actress and comedian Saunders, 67, will play Joan, sister to Dame Joanna’s character Felicity and aunt of protagonist Amanda, played by Lucy Punch.

Saunders’ character “is a ball of country-living, enthusiastic upper-class bluster – very, very different from Felicity”, according to a description from the BBC.

The festive episode will be followed by a second series of the hit BBC comedy, which will return to iPlayer and BBC One in 2026.

Lucy Punch plays Amanda in the BBC One show (BBC/PA)

Saunders said: “I am delighted to be joining the fabulous Amandaland gang for a Christmas special. Playing Joanna’s on-screen sister is guaranteed to be a laugh, who doesn’t love a family reunion SoHa style!”

Saunders and Dame Joanna, 79, are most known for BBC comedy show Absolutely Fabulous or Ab Fab, as it is known among fans, which followed PR boss Edina Monsoon, played by Saunders, and retired model Patsy Stone (Dame Joanna), as they attempted to relive their youth in 1960s London by chasing 1990s fads, indulging in heavy drinking and drugs along the way.

The duo, alongside Julia Sawalha and Jane Horrocks, reunited last year for a one-off special on Gold titled Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out.

Punch, 47, said: “I’m beyond excited to get started on Amandaland series two with our brilliantly talented, lovely cast. The Christmas special is going to be an absolute cracker – it’s like totes fire, with all the festive feels, for reals. Slay bells!”

The first series of the Motherland spin-off, exploring middle-class motherhood, followed Amanda as she moved with her children to “So-ha” (south Harlesden) in London, following a divorce.

Filming for Amandaland series two has begun. Broadcast details will be confirmed in due course.