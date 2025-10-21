Holly Hagan-Blyth says she is ‘traumatised’ following sister’s death at 19

Former Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan-Blyth has said she is “traumatised” following the death of her 19-year-old sister.

The 33-year old fitness coach paid tribute to her sister Darci Rose on Tuesday, thanking the ambulance crew and Manchester Royal Infirmary for giving her sister “the absolute best chance”.

The statement, shared on Instagram, said: “It is with immeasurable grief and sadness that our baby girl, my baby sister Darci Rose passed away peacefully holding my hand surrounded by my family and her best friends. She was never in any pain.

“One day we will share Darci’s story.

“To the incredible ambulance crew, and everyone at Manchester royal infirmary A&E and ICU, thank you so much for giving my sister the absolute best chance.

“Because of you all we have had the opportunity to hold her hand, stroke her hair and feel her heart beating for the lat time.

“We will forever be grateful for the way you have looked after her and us throughout this unimaginable process.”

Hagan-Blyth rose to fame starring in MTV’s reality series, Geordie Shore which follows a group of young men and women as they live together in the same house, documenting the highs and lows of the group as they take on Newcastle’s party scene.

She has since become a personal trainer and co-founded the fitness app Team Fitty with her husband, English footballer, Jacob Blyth.

Regularly sharing health-related videos on her channels, she said she would continue to publish pre-recorded content this month so that her family does not have to work.

The Reality TV star asked for privacy for her and her family and for the media to refrain from speculating and “writing stories that could further traumatise my family” adding that she “chose this job they did not”.

The statement continued: “Darci is so beautiful and she genuinely didn’t even realise it.

“She wanted to go into social work, after finding a passion for helping children. And I just know she’s looking after all the babies up there.

“I don’t know if I’m behaving in a way I assumed I would when grieving but I genuinely feel she has given me so much strength and is watching over us all as our guardian angel.

“We love you so much baby girl. Forever 19.”

The comment section was flooded with messages of support, including from former Geordie Shore stars James Tindale, Marnie Simpson and Charlotte Letitia Crosby who said: “Reading this post has broke my heart. I love you so much Holly sending so much love to you your mam and John.”

Sophie Kasaei also commented: “A family should never have to go through this ever. I wish I could take this pain away my amazing Holly. Darci was and is an angel and will always be guiding you and your family.

“You have strength I admire and I’m so proud of you for having to keep the family together.

“I love you endlessly and we will be there for you through this journey of grief.”