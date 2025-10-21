Denise Welch says being at Charli XCX’s wedding elevated her ‘hun status’

Loose Women panelist Denise Welch has said being at Charli XCX’s wedding elevated her “hun status” through “the absolute roof”.

The actress, 67, who is making a return to BBC school drama series Waterloo Road, posted a video of the marriage celebration to her Instagram, where she was labelled “iconic” in the comments.

Asked if she likes being called a “hun”, Welch told the How To Fail With Elizabeth Day podcast: “I do. I embrace it.

“I have to because when you are featured on the Instagram page, Love of Huns and Katy Perry likes it – who doesn’t even know you – you think, ‘Right, OK, this is quite cool to be a hun.’

“I’m jumping ahead, but recently I was overjoyed to be at Charli XCX and George’s wedding and that elevates your hun status through the absolute roof.”

“Hun culture” refers to a British online subculture that mixes noughties nostalgia with a love for female, tabloid-era stars and other pop culture figures.

Welch added: “She’s (Charli) the supreme leader and of course it was hilarious at the wedding because I was taking photos with lots of the guests and things, and when we were allowed, I’d put them on Instagram and people are going, ‘Oh my God, have you seen who she’s in the photo with?’ and I didn’t have an absolute clue with these young people.”

Charli XCX, whose album Brat was one of the defining sounds of 2024, married The 1975 drummer George Daniel in July.

They are both friends of Welch’s son, Matty Healy, the lead singer of The 1975.

Welch said: “It was one of the nicest weddings that I’ve ever been to. It was in Sicily, and considering that everywhere my husband Lincoln and I have gone this year, we’ve left the heatwave here and taken the weather abroad.

“It was a beautiful three-day event in a gorgeous place and considering there was the cool of coolness of people there, it was the most unpretentious lovely wedding, but then that’s down to Charli and George.”

The couple had a ceremony in London this summer followed by a wedding celebration in Italy.

How To Fail With Elizabeth Day is available wherever you get your podcasts.