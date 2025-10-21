David Beckham says Guy Ritchie helped him fall ‘deeper in love’ with countryside

Sir David Beckham has credited director Guy Ritchie for helping him “fall far deeper in love” with the countryside.

The former England captain and businessman, 50, known to regularly document his life in the Cotswolds, joined Country Life magazine to guest edit a one-off edition published on Wednesday, revealing his favourite view, best-loved recipe and his relationship with the countryside.

Sir David told the magazine: “(My) earliest memories of doing anything in the countryside are when I was a cub, then a scout and we used to go camping in Epping Forest.”

Sir David Beckham, photographed at home in Oxfordshire for the Sir David Beckham Guest Edit issue of Country Life magazine (Millie Pilkington/Country Life Magazine/PA)

Speaking about Ritchie, he said: “He’s a modern-day caveman, who has made me fall far deeper in love with the countryside and helped me to understand it even more than I did before.

“Sometimes, we sit for hours around a fire, just the two of us, and talk late into the night.”

The former winger married Spice Girl Victoria, also known as Posh Spice, in 1999 and lives with her in their home in the Cotswolds.

Sir David added: “I can still remember the morning when Victoria and the children were all due to arrive to see the refurbished barns for the first time. It was still a complete mess.

The cover of the Sir David Beckham Guest Edit Issue of Country Life magazine (Millie Pilkington/Country Life Magazine/PA)

“One of the guys who was helping with the building work and I were literally running around laying the rugs, sweeping up and getting all the dust out.

“Then I waited at the front door with a glass of wine for Victoria to arrive. And, the moment she walked in, she burst out crying because she couldn’t believe how perfect it was.”

The star, who also met food writer and the Queen’s son, Tom Parker Bowles for the guest edit, revealed that one of his favourite meals is a quintessential British dish.

He told Parker Bowles: “There’s something so nostalgic about mashed potato, liver, bacon and lots of gravy. It’s one of those British comfort classics that my mum used to make for me and was also my grandad’s favourite dish.

“My gran was also a great cook, and it was always a treat going down to the pie and mash shop in Chapel Market. If I had to choose my last meal, it would be pie, mash, liquor and jellied eels.”

Sir David follows in the footsteps of royal family members who previously joined the editor-in chief Mark Hedges at the helm, including the King, the Princess Royal and the Queen.

Mr Hedges said: “David has produced an outstanding issue. His love and knowledge of the countryside is exceptional and he has given the Country Life team a huge amount of his time and access to aspects of his life that our readers will find truly fascinating.

“Our guest editor has an incredible eye for detail, which stood him in good stead when he was signing off the final proofs. This special edition will undoubtedly become a collectors’ item and is expected to sell out very quickly.”

Country Life’s special guest edit from Sir David is available from Wednesday October 22 until Tuesday October 28.