Strictly’s Amy Dowden leads red carpet glamour at Pride Of Britain Awards

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has taken to the Pride Of Britain Awards red carpet in a glamorous purple gown.

The Welsh dancer, 35, who debuted a shaved head at the 2023 awards while undergoing treatment for breast cancer, pinned a pink ribbon badge to her dress.

Among the other guests were reality TV star Joey Essex, Morning Live presenters Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones, soap star Helen Flanagan and This Morning commentator Ashley James.

Winners are being celebrated at a dinner at Grosvenor House, London, co-hosted by dancer Ashley Banjo and broadcaster Carol Vorderman.

Here are some of the fashion highlights from this year’s event:

Amy Dowden in a floor-length purple gown (Ian West/PA)

Ashley James in a silver gown (Ian West/PA)

Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones (Ian West/PA)

Helen Flanagan wearing a black and white dress (Ian West/PA)

Tasha Ghouri in an off-the-shoulder gown (Ian West/PA)

Reality TV star Joey Essex (Ian West/PA)

GK Barry and and her partner Ella Rutherford (Ian West/PA)