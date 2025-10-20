Strictly’s Amy Dowden leads red carpet glamour at Pride Of Britain Awards
Joey Essex and Morning Live presenters Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones were among the guests.
By contributor Hannah Roberts, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter
Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has taken to the Pride Of Britain Awards red carpet in a glamorous purple gown.
The Welsh dancer, 35, who debuted a shaved head at the 2023 awards while undergoing treatment for breast cancer, pinned a pink ribbon badge to her dress.
Among the other guests were reality TV star Joey Essex, Morning Live presenters Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones, soap star Helen Flanagan and This Morning commentator Ashley James.
Winners are being celebrated at a dinner at Grosvenor House, London, co-hosted by dancer Ashley Banjo and broadcaster Carol Vorderman.
Here are some of the fashion highlights from this year’s event: