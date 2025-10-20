Ruth Jones seen with James Nesbitt in new pictures from Harlan Coben’s Run Away

Gavin And Stacey actress Ruth Jones appears alongside Cold Feet actor James Nesbitt in newly released pictures from Netflix’s adaptation of Harlan Coben’s 2019 thriller Run Away.

The eight-part series, which airs on New Year’s Day, follows Jones, 59, as Elena Ravenscroft, an investigator who helps Simon Greene, played by Nesbitt, after his daughter Paige (Ellie de Lange) runs away from home.

The photos, which have been shared with the tagline “How far would you go to bring her back?”, feature a number of scenes from the show including Jones in what appears to be a bulletproof kit with a helmet and a gun, along with Nesbitt, 60, walking through the woods with a flashlight.

James Nesbitt in Run Away (Netflix/PA)

The thriller, which follows on from the limited series Missing You, also stars Good Will Hunting actress Minnie Driver, Sweetpea star Jon Pointing and Harry Potter actor Alfred Enoch.

Conclave star Lucian Msamati also appears in the new series along with Ted Lasso’s Annette Badland and Friday Night Dinner actress Tracy-Ann Oberman.

The story was relocated from the US to the UK in keeping with previous Netflix Coben adaptions, of which this marks his 13th, with the series filmed in Manchester and the north-west of England.

Run Away was written by Danny Brocklehurst, who was has adapted several of Coben’s novels including Fool Me Once, which starred Michelle Keegan and Dame Joanna Lumley.

Run Away arrives on Netflix on January 1 2026.