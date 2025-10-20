Jimmy Fallon tells of drinking ‘Buckie’ at ‘best dinner ever’ with royal guard

US TV star Jimmy Fallon said he had the “best dinner ever” with the King’s guards in Scotland after a chance encounter led to him being invited into their barracks.

The comedian and television host also spoke about drinking “Buckie” and wearing a kilt for the formal dinner in the officers’ mess.

He was on holiday in Royal Deeside when he was recognised by one of the soldiers from 5th Battalion, the Royal Regiment of Scotland – who are known as 5Scots.

Fallon was greeted with kilts and bagpipes last week as they treated him to some Highland hospitality at Victoria Barracks in Ballater.

Fallon wore Highland dress for the dinner (5 Scots/PA)

Posting on TikTok, the Tonight Show host said the surprise invitation had led to him hastily borrowing a kilt from the hotel he was staying in.

He said he had decided to go on holiday by himself, going on a train journey north from Edinburgh.

One of his stop-offs was at Billy Connolly’s house – one of his “favourite comedians of all time”.

After meeting the 5Scots’ Balaklava company outside Balmoral Castle, his hotel received a call from one of the unit’s officers inviting him to dinner.

He borrowed Highland dress including a kilt from the night manager of his hotel, the Fife Arms.

An officer described it as a ‘brilliant evening’ (5Scots/PA)

Praising the soldiers’ hospitality, Fallon said: “They were psyched I was wearing a kilt.

“We had the best dinner ever! I had a Scotch egg. There was great speeches given.”

The TV star was given one of 5Scots’ traditional caps, which he wore during his TikTok video, as well as his own personal kilt.

He also revealed the soldiers had given him the fortified wine Buckfast, which he explained “is a type of wine – let’s just say I’m feeling it today.”

Fallon said he did not have any Scottish roots, but added: “I feel like right now, I might be the most Scottish person in Scotland.

“I mean, I drank Buckie.”

The evening began with a formal welcome to the camp by the commanding officer, second in command and company sergeant major.

Fallon then saw a small ceremonial guard of soldiers rehearsing for the King’s departure.

The TV star was then shown some of the equipment the soldiers use before the formal dinner.

He also heard a short talk by Lieutenant Samoilys on the regimental colours.

Major Thomas Blair, commanding officer of 5Scots, said earlier: “What started as a chance meeting near Balmoral turned into a brilliant evening.

“It’s not every day you get to meet a Hollywood A-lister, and we were delighted to welcome him to Scotland – in true Scots style.”