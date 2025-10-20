Brandy apologises to fans and thanks Monica after leaving show mid-concert

US singer Brandy has apologised to fans for abruptly leaving a Chicago show mid-concert and thanked Monica for continuing on her own.

Also known as Brandy Norwood, 46, the singer is currently performing alongside R&B star Monica (Arnold) on their The Boy Is Mine Tour.

Following their show on Saturday night, the singer shared a post on Instagram explaining to fans she had to leave due to “dehydration” and feelings that she might faint.

She said: “Thank you for all the overwhelming love, support, and – most importantly – your prayers.

“I sincerely apologise for the abrupt end to last night’s performance in Chicago. After weeks of non-stop rehearsals, last night I experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint, everyone involved agreed that prioritising my well-being was of the utmost importance.

“I still made the decision to try and return and give it my all despite not feeling OK, with having to make some adjustments and the show being very technical, unfortunately it was impossible to fully connect sonically with the production. I really appreciate everyone’s best efforts.”

Monica, who reshared the post on her Instagram story, continued by herself, however it was reported that the concert was cut short.

Brandy added: “I’m deeply grateful to my sister Monica, for stepping up with such grace and professionalism, and the entire crew for their continued care and support.

“I went from the arena to see a doctor nearby and have taken the proper precautions to help moving forward. Your understanding, patience and unwavering belief mean the world to me.

“I look forward to returning to the stage – stronger and more grateful than ever.”

The tour, which is named after their Grammy-award winning song, was announced earlier this year, more than two decades after they released the track.