Piers Morgan hints he would be interested in running to become prime minister

Journalist and presenter Piers Morgan has hinted he would be interested in running to become prime minister.

The 60-year-old presenter of his Uncensored YouTube show said he would take a tough approach to leadership in an interview with Saga Magazine.

He said: “There has been talk about ‘PM for PM’, Piers Morgan for prime minister, why not?

Morgan said he would take a tough approach to leadership (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“Right now, there are a lot of people in this country who feel betrayed by successive governments, whether it’s over the NHS, stopping the boats or the state of the roads.

“What would be in my manifesto?

“A 1% tax on income that would go straight to the NHS, and taking a leaf out of (US president Donald) Trump’s book, I would call (French) president (Emmanuel) Macron and tell him that unless he did something about the boats, we would tax French imports by 1,000%.

“It’s time to get tough.”

Morgan went on to speak about turning 60 earlier this year, saying he is taking “more care of myself than I did 30 years ago”, and revealing he has taken up boxing.

He added: “I watch what I eat and exercise more – I’ve even taken up boxing, and, no, it’s not because I keep getting into fights.

“The only person who ever landed a fist on me was Jeremy Clarkson at the 2004 Press Awards.

“It wasn’t much of a punch, but it did leave a scar above my right temple… my Harry Potter scar.”

One thing the former Life Stories presenter said he would not do is take a weight loss jab.

He explained: “My wife Celia (Walden) has been writing about men being on fat jabs, but I’m not one of them.

“I do know some men who’ve had them and they’ve lost muscle mass and appetite, and don’t want to go to the pub.

“They’re scrawny and boring.”

Morgan began his career in journalism at The Sun in the late 1980s, and went on to become editor of the News Of The World and Mirror, before moving into broadcasting, hosting shows such as Piers Morgan’s Life Stories and Good Morning Britain.

He has also served as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent.

The full interview can be read in the November issue of Saga Magazine.