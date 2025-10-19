Emma Corrin ‘incredibly excited’ to have Charli XCX in 100 Nights Of Hero

Actor Emma Corrin has said they are “incredibly excited” to have singer Charli XCX in 100 Nights Of Hero.

The 29-year-old plays the titular character in the film, which is an adaption of a graphic novel by Isabel Greenberg, and follows Cherry (Maika Monroe) – whose neglectful husband departs after placing a secret wager to test her fidelity – and her maid Hero as they fend off a seductive visitor.

Charli XCX, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison, plays a witch called Rosa in the film, who is described as having a “wicked” and “sinful” secret skill in the film’s trailer.

Charli XCX will star in the film (Ben Birchall/PA)

Speaking about the Brat star at a screening on the closing night of the BFI London Film Festival (LFF), Corrin told PA: “We’re incredibly excited to have her as part of it, and this story that she is part of is such an integral one to the story, and she does an absolutely phenomenal job.

“I love watching it because it’s funny, I wasn’t in scenes with her, so I had no idea how those parts had turned out, and it was such a treat to watch, because it was completely fresh.”

They went on to say it was a “huge honour” to have the film closing LFF, and described it as “one of the most incredible film festivals”.

Speaking about 100 Nights Of Hero, they added: “It’s everything you want from a medieval fantasy, like all the ones we know and love, and grew up with, like (The) Princess Bride, (A) Knight’s Tale, it’s got a lot of fun.

“It’s got a real wink through it, it has a really simple but beautifully nuanced message at the heart of it.”

100 Nights Of Hero is written and directed by Julia Jackman, and also stars Nicholas Galitzine, Amir El-Masry and Felicity Jones.